Raleigh store clerk beats robbery suspect with bat, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man who allegedly tried to rob a Raleigh gas station Tuesday morning was beaten with a baseball bat by the store clerk, WTVD reports.

At about 12:30 a.m., police were called about an encounter between the suspect and a determined clerk at the Circle K on South Saunders Street.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 51-year-old William Winston, went into the store, implied he had a gun and robbed the store.

After Winston left, the clerk went after him in the parking lot with a baseball bat and reportedly hit him in the head. He held him until police arrived.

Winston was taken to a local hospital and later released to police. The clerk was not injured.

Winston, who police say did not have a weapon, is charged with common law robbery.