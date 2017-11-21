× Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem reopens after scooter driver hit by car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A portion of Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after a scooter driver was hit by a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. when the moped was traveling north on Peters Creek Parkway. A car, driving behind the moped, collided with the rear of the scooter.

The moped driver was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Starting to clear the scene here on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. pic.twitter.com/7xOC47Pgb3 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) November 21, 2017

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on Peters Creek Parkway. Road is closed from Olivers Crossing to Bridgton Rd. Accident involved motor scooter and one car. pic.twitter.com/BQnL0lJDDu — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) November 21, 2017

Peters Creek Parkway, North from Olivers Crossing is completely shut down find.. an alternate route pic.twitter.com/YyrSNXT4ei — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) November 21, 2017