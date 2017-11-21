Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem reopens after scooter driver hit by car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A portion of Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after a scooter driver was hit by a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. when the moped was traveling north on Peters Creek Parkway. A car, driving behind the moped, collided with the rear of the scooter.
The moped driver was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.
Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
36.099860 -80.244216