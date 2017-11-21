× Police searching for man suspected in armed Kernersville robbery

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of robbing a business in Kernersville Sunday night, according to a press release.

At about 9:25 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at Tilley’s Internet Sweepstakes. Upon arrival, police learned a man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

He was last seen leaving the business in an undisclosed direction.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.