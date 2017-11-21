Nonprofit catalogs trees, shrubs at Green Hill Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On 51 rolling acres outside of busy downtown Greensboro, you'll find Green Hill Cemetery.

Stacy Smith lives near the cemetery. Neighbors like her cherish the historic landmark.

"It's a very unusual with lots architecture and trees," Smith said.

Dating back to 1877, Green Hill Cemetery is Greensboro's oldest city-operated cemetery. Each headstone has a story to tell. But the stories aren't just written in stone, they are also on the trees.

"It's an amazing project," Smith said. "A fabulous thing to do."

The nonprofit organization The Friends of Green Hill Cemetery, along with a professional botanist, cataloged over 900 trees and shrubs in and around the cemetery. So when people visit Green Hill, they can learn about Greensboro families and the trees that fill the cemetery.

"It's neat to see the trees, learning about the oaks, pines and birches too," Smith said.

You don't have to go to Green Hill Cemetery to learn about the trees. The tree and shrub catalog is available online.