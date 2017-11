ASHEBORO, N.C. — Happy birthday Nikita!

The North Carolina Zoo’s polar bear Nikita turned 11 years old Tuesday.

Happy Birthday to this guy! Nikita is 11 today! pic.twitter.com/u0ncoVLNnS — NC Zoo Society (@NCZooSociety) November 21, 2017

Nikita was relocated to the North Carolina Zoo from the Kansas City Zoo in January 2016.

Nikita’s move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan Program, which manages animal populations in zoos.

Nikita was born at the Toledo Zoo. He arrived in Kansas City in 2010 when he was 3 years old.