Previously conjoined NC twins go home just in time for Thanksgiving

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Previously conjoined twins from North Carolina have gone home, just four months after surgery in Philadelphia separated them, according to The Charlotte Observer.

After 458 days, Erin and Abby Delaney left the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Monday morning.

The twins’ parents, Heather and Riley Delaney, of Mooresville, learned they would be having conjoined twins about 11 weeks into the pregnancy.

Erin and Abby were born in July 2016. In June 2017, the two were successfully separated following an 11-hour surgery.

“The girls are inspiring,” Heather said in a statement. “As their parents, it is very neat for Riley and me to have a front-row seat to this and watch them overcome these incredible obstacles. We cannot wait to see what their future holds!”

The girls will need more surgeries as they grow, but the Philadelphia hospital says doctors are optimistic.

