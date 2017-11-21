× Man wanted in deadly Greensboro shooting taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Holden Road in Greensboro on Oct. 3 is in custody, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Jmal Rashad Townsend, 20, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police went to Stonesthrow apartments on South Holden Road at 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 3 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 22-year-old Brandon Maurice Frye suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.