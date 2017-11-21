× Lexington newlyweds win $150K on scratch-off, plan to buy first home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A newlywed Lexington couple looks to have a very merry Christmas after winning $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Bridget Jones, a mother of five, won a $150,000 top prize after scratching off a Season’s Gold ticket during a stop at Kelly’s High Rock Grocery on Highway 8 in Lexington.

“I thought I was going to pass out,” Jones said. “I didn’t think it was real! It still doesn’t feel real!”

Jones and her husband, James, plan to use the money for a down payment on their first home.

Jones claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $104,253.

“We weren’t sure what Christmas was going to be like this year. But this will really help us out. It came at a perfect time.”