Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcome baby

Posted 8:25 am, November 21, 2017, by

SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Eniko Parrish (L) and actor Kevin Hart attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart has announced the birth of his third child.

The comedian tweeted Tuesday that his wife, Eniko Parrish, had given birth to their son.

“God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am,” Hart tweeted. “He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya.”

It’s the first child of the couple. Hart has two children — a daughter, Heaven, 12, and a son, Hendrix, 10, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Hart’s children were attendants when the couple married in a lavish ceremony last year after dating for several years.