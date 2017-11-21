× Ikea again announces dresser recall after death of 8th child

Ikea again announced the recall of chests and dressers Tuesday following the death of an eighth child.

The company asks customers to stop using several types of chest and dressers that can easily tip over if not properly anchored to a wall.

“The recalled chests and dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children,” the advisory reads.

The recall involves MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models and other non-MALM models.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been eight reports of child tip-over deaths with the recalled products. The initial recall was announced in June 2016.

The most recent death came in May 2017 when a 2-year-old California boy was found trapped underneath an Ikea MALM dresser.

About 17.3 million units are affected by the recall. The number of units in the recall was revised down by Ikea from June 2016.

Ikea is offering a refund or free wall-anchoring kit to customers. The company will pick up the recalled dressers free of charge or provide a one-time, free in-home wall-anchoring service for consumers upon request