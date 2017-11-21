Five charged in Caswell County home invasions

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Five people face felony charges after armed robberies at two Caswell County homes this past weekend.

According to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, the home invasions happened at a home on Park Springs Road in Ruffin and on Brown Road in Gibsonville.

On Monday, Autumn Renee Hopper, Tamerek Montez Hairston, and Katlin Marie Robinson were arrested and charged with multiple felonies. They are each behind bars at the Caswell County Detention Center under a $5 million bond.

The other two suspects, Lavonte Anthony Blackstone and Khalil Littlejohn, have not been arrested. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 694-2555 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 694-5199.