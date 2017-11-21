Durable sports jerseys made in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- To win, you've got to be competitive -- and one local High Point changed its game to do that.

Get Stuck started out creating decals and T-shirts; the kind of things most print shops do.

But they expanded to create vehicle wraps, which are becoming more popular with companies that want to turn trucks into rolling billboards.

Then, they started making shirts that take sports teams to the next level.

Dye sublimated -- which is where the design becomes part of the fabric. There's an advantage to look like the pros.

The shirts are sold under the name Big Game Sports. They not only print the fabric -- they cut and sew the garment.

No matter the sport, Get Stuck is growing because they adapted. It's giving local teams a chance to look as good as they play.