Deputies arrest man in NC after escape from Florida jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Florida inmate who escaped from jail last week was arrested in Rowan County on Tuesday.

According to WSOC, Casey Martina and two other inmates escaped last Friday from the Wakulla County Jail, which is located just south of Tallahassee.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Martina was taken into custody in Rockwell.

Officials say Martina was in jail on a burglary charge.

Deputies said they believe the three men got out through the ceiling of the jail’s law library.