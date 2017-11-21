Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting

Another Legend is set to be born.

Chrissy Teigen announced on her Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting her second child with singer John Legend.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Actually, the model let their 1-year-old daughter, Luna, do the announcing.

“Luna, what’s in here,” Teigen asked her daughter.

“Baby,” Luna said, uncovering her mom’s baby bump.

Teigen discussed her past struggle with infertility in 2015 on her now canceled daytime talk show, FABLife.

“We would have had kids five, six years ago if it happened,” Teigen said. “It’s been a process. We’ve seen fertility doctors.”

Their daughter was born in April 2016.

Teigen has not revealed a due date for baby no. 2, but she did write in the caption to the video announcing her pregnancy that “It’s John’s!”