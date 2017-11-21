× Cam Newton puts football aside to help feed 800 children in Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took off his cleats and picked up a spoon Monday night to bring Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Charlotte-area children in need, WSOC reports.

For the fifth-straight year, Newton, along with dozens of volunteers with the Cam Newton Foundation, hosted “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam.”

More than 800 underprivileged children around the Charlotte community and their family members were served a traditional Thanksgiving meal. In addition to the meal, all guests received a full second Thanksgiving meal to prepare at home.

“For this to be important to me and knowing what I mean to so many people in Charlotte, I just want to do right by them, more than just winning football games and making myself available as a servant,” Newton told Panthers.com.

The event featured entertainment for the kids — which included games, golf, and of course, Sir Purr.

The children and their families are from Second Harvest Food Bank’s Kids Café Sites, which partners with the food bank and existing nonprofit agencies that serve at-risk children.

