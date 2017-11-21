× ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in deadly Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 20-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting on Holden Road in Greensboro on Oct. 3, according to Greensboro Crime Stoppers.

Police went to Stonesthrow apartments on South Holden Road at 4:52 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 22-year-old Brandon Maurice Frye suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified Jmal Rashad Townsend as a suspect in the death of Frye. He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Townsend may be driving a Silver Chrysler Sebring with a black convertible top and gray duct tape on the back window, the release says. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.