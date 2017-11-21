4th-grader with Down syndrome electrifies crowd with jump shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A fourth-grader with Down syndrome sent a crowd into a frenzy at a basketball game on Saturday, WDRB reports.

On Saturday, 10-year-old Griffin got his chance to shine as a member of the St. Agnes fourth-grade basketball team.

During the last two minutes of the game, Griffin's dad, who is also his coach, put him in. After a few near-misses, Griffin scored, and the gym went crazy.

"The gym was electrified. It was very, very, very exciting," Griffin's mom Jury told WDRB. "I was crying. I was totally crying ... My dad was in the stands, crying."

Everyone cheered, including players on the opposing team.