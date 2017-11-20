‘Wonder’ is a kind, heartwarming coming-of-age film with a resounding message

“I think there should be a rule that everyone in the world should get a standing ovation at least once in their lives.” — Auggie Pullman

“Wonder” was absolutely wonderful. It was beautiful, moving and everything a book-to-film adaptation should be.

The movie stayed true to the novel and found little ways to avoid frustrating drama cliches — keeping its cinematic integrity intact.

The film, directed by Stephen Chbosky (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower), is based on the incredible story of Auggie Pullman — a boy who was born with a rare facial condition — and chronicles his emotional first year in fifth grade.

The movies stars Jacob Tremblay as Auggie Pullman, Julia Roberts as Isabel Pullman, Owen Wilson as Nate Pullman, Mandy Patinkin as Mr. Tushman, Daveed Diggs as Mr. Browne and Izabela Vidovick as Via.

Tremblay, covered in makeup and prosthetics, does a spectacular job of leading the audience through a time of self-discovery.

The movie starts with intimate narration from Auggie’s perspective but quickly branches out to jump from character to character.

Simply put: “Wonder” perfectly handled childhood bullying and more than surpassed my expectations.

I thought Rottentomatoes rated this one well with an 85% score.

OPINION: “Wonder” is sweet, dramatic and completely worth a trip to your nearest movie theatre.

After “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” I think it’s time Hollywood gives Chbosky every coming-of-age film possible.

