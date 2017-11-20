× Trump names North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism

President Donald Trump, in the latest demonstration of increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula, placed North Korea back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Trump announced the move Monday during a public meeting with his Cabinet at the White House and said the Treasury Department will announce new sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday.

“Should have happened a long time ago,” Trump said.

North Korea was removed from the list by President George W. Bush in 2008.