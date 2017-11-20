× Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A teen accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Travonte Contrell Compton on Nov. 7 has been arrested, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Najee Camell Moore, 17, is charged with first-degree murder and was also served with a previous warrant for armed robbery.

Crews responded shortly after 5 p.m. Nov. 7 to the incident on Vance Street between North Church Street and North Fisher Avenue. Arriving officers found Compton inside a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore was taken into custody Monday in Caswell County and placed in the Alamance County Jail without bond.

Moore is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Jayla Shenese Knox, 16, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the homicide investigation.

Knox was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

Daquan Amare Rogers, 18, was arrested last week in connection with the shooting and charged with accessory after the fact and harboring a fugitive.

Rogers was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $525,000 secured bond.