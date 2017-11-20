Piedmont baseball coach sleeping in car to help homeless and hungry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- The back of baseball coach Mike Isaacson’s SUV was outfitted with some padding and a blanket to feel somewhat like a bed.

“There are other families that don’t even have this when they sleep in their car,” he said.

The back of his SUV is where Isaacson will sleep for the next several nights.

“I’m not leaving until Friday,” he said.

He’s the coach for Sandlot Baseball and in that role he has seen families in need of food assistance.

“I try to go to all of the schools in Forsyth County, we eat with our ball players for lunch and in turn we find out about other families that might be in need.”

Isaacson was initially planning to have his family spend Thanksgiving with his sister in Wilmington, but says he was led to move in a different direction.

“God just laid it on my heart, ‘Let’s do something,’” Isaacson said.

He posted a video on Facebook letting people know that he was going to sleep in his car for a week to spread awareness about homelessness in the community.

In the same video, he asked people to donate non-perishable food items in hopes of filling a vehicle the size of a moving truck.

Chase Bower, 11, and his mom donated food Monday after she watched the video on social media.

“I just feel bad that I have a lot of stuff, and they just don’t, so me and my mom came out here with some stuff to donate,” he said.

Thursday, Isaacson plans to have tables and chairs on the baseball field to feed people a Thanksgiving meal.

The donated food will help food banks and pantries.

“There’s no comparison for what I’m doing for what these families are doing every single day, but it will give me a little bit more understanding and hopefully touch my heart even more than it already has,” Isaacson said.

Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted between now and Friday at the baseball field located at 470 Little John Road in Kernersville.

