Panthers tight end Greg Olsen returns to practice after broken right foot

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 22: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers looks to the sideline between plays against the Washington Redskins in the 1st half during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 22, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans, rejoice! Tight end Greg Olsen returned to the practice field Monday morning.

Olsen broke his right foot during Carolina’s 9-3 victory against the Buffalo Bills in week two.

Olsen, one of quarterback Cam Newton’s most reliable targets, will join a club just a game behind  the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. His presence should provide an immediate boost to a team ranked 22nd in average pass yards per game.

Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil also returned to practice and is expected to join Olsen as a starter in New York against the Jets Sunday afternoon.