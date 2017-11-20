× Panthers tight end Greg Olsen returns to practice after broken right foot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans, rejoice! Tight end Greg Olsen returned to the practice field Monday morning.

Olsen broke his right foot during Carolina’s 9-3 victory against the Buffalo Bills in week two.

Olsen, one of quarterback Cam Newton’s most reliable targets, will join a club just a game behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. His presence should provide an immediate boost to a team ranked 22nd in average pass yards per game.

Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil also returned to practice and is expected to join Olsen as a starter in New York against the Jets Sunday afternoon.

Same old Greg 😂 pic.twitter.com/jQc43dcisu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 20, 2017