One arrested, another found unresponsive in nearby yard after alleged burglary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One person was arrested and another found unresponsive after an alleged burglary at a home in Greensboro Monday morning, according to a press release.

At about 5:15 a.m., officers went to a home in the 1300 block of Seminole Drive in reference to a burglary of a residence. Upon arrival, one person was found and taken into custody while a second was found unresponsive in a neighboring yard.

Due to the investigation, the 1300 block of Seminole Drive between Twyckenham Drive and Whilden Place are closed.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.