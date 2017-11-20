× Max Meeks, Piedmont Triad broadcast legend, dead at 92

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad has lost a broadcast legend.

Max Meeks, the longtime morning radio personality of WMFR-AM in High Point, passed away Monday afternoon after a long illness. His voice woke up people in this area for more than half a century.

When Meeks retired from his popular “Max in the Morning” show in January 2010 at the age of 86, he was the oldest radio announcer in the country.

Meeks was a radio man in the Navy during World War II. He started at WMFR in 1947 and was on the air there for most of the rest of the time — with the exception of his brief stint in the furniture business in the 1950s and 1960s.

He once said his 5:30-9 a.m. show never really changed all that much. Listeners loved the program’s staples like the “Hymn of the Day” and the daily birthday announcements. One media publication called it a “throwback in a day and age when radio had become dominated by shock jocks and political talk shows.”

Meeks was 92 years old.