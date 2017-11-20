Marshawn Lynch sits during US national anthem, stands for Mexican anthem

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the United States national anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before their Sunday afternoon game against the New England Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Ben Volin, a Patriots writer at the Boston Globe, posted pictures of Lynch on Twitter.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

According to ESPN, Lynch was standing on the Raiders’ sideline when the U.S. anthem began, then took a seat “a few bars” into the song. He has not stood for the anthem since coming out of retirement to join the Raiders.

President Donald Trump posted about Lynch’s “great disrespect” on Twitter Monday morning.

The tweet read, “Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

A couple players protested during the anthem in week 11. The list includes:

Marshawn Lynch

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas

Most of the New Orleans Saints’ players briefly knelt in unity before the anthem

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews

In the end, the Patriots defeated the Raiders 33-8.

Mexican national anthem being sung on field at Estadio Azteca. And throughout the crowd. Marshawn Lynch rose for it. pic.twitter.com/Pz4GoEfyuw — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 19, 2017