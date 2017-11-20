Man found stabbed to death inside Ramseur home identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMSEUR, N.C. -- A man found stabbed to death inside a home in Ramseur early Monday morning has been identified.

The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to FOX8 that the man is Eugene Cleve Staley, age 47.

Staley was found inside a home on Columbia Avenue. The call came in around 2:45 a.m. from a neighbor who reported that the victim's 8-year-old son ran to tell them.

According to the neighbors, the boy ran to them with no shoes or shirt. He also had a wound to his arm. The boy is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators told FOX8 it is too early to tell if this attack was random or targeted.