RAMSEUR, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death inside a home in Ramseur early Monday morning.

The man was found inside a home on Columbia Avenue. The call came in around 2:45 a.m. from a neighbor who reported that the victim's 8-year-old son ran to tell them.

Ramseur police say the child had also been assaulted.

Additional details are unknown.

