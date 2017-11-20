× Man critically injured in shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition, according to a news release.

Police were dispatched to 2436 W. Florida St. shortly before 5 p.m. Monday after a witness called 911 to report the shooting.

Arriving officers found an adult male outside of Your Way Grocery suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso.

Police are currently pursuing leads, the release said. Crime Scene Investigators are collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.