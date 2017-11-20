Local church to help feed 10,000 people this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving feast for 10 is just under $50, according to the Farm Bureau. While it’s expected to be the cheapest it’s been in four years, some families still won’t be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal.

A local church is making sure families don’t miss out.

“We realized how blessed we were,” said Pastor Robert Williams, at Williams Memorial CME Church. “Being blessed we knew that we wanted to share our blessings with other people.”

Williams Memorial CME Church started feeding 5,000 people in 2010.

“You'll see them lining up around the church, all the way out to the street,” said a local volunteer.

Now, it feeds 10,000 a year.

“We saw in this area the Food Lion close so we know the families are really hurting,” Williams said. “This is a food desert. We're trying to fill a void. We know we can't do all that, but we are trying to do some of it.”

More than 100 people came together to pack boxes of food for those in need Monday night. The goal was to fill 2,000 boxes, each with enough food to feed five people.

To collect the food, church members brought in an item each month starting in May.

The meals are handed out on a first come first basis starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church at 3400 Triangle Lake Road. In previous years, people have started lining up as early as 7 a.m.

Williams said that if the church continues to get more people in need, it may raise its goal.