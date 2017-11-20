Healthy Thanksgiving: Dealing with Stress and Family Dynamics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday season is certainly a time for festive activities and family togetherness, yet it can also be an extremely stressful time of year. It is important to remember to be realistic during the holidays--set limits on yourself, and do not overextend what is reasonable to accomplish. Your family and friends would rather have you calm and in a good mood instead of stressed and agitated. It is also important to remind yourself of priorities and what is truly important during the holidays—spending time with family and friends, and helping others.

Many people also tend to overindulge during the holiday season, therefore, remember to eat and drink in moderation at holiday gatherings. This will help you avoid regret once the holidays pass. And finally, if you are unable to be around friends and family over the holidays, combat the loneliness by using technologies such as Skype, or volunteer for a charity, which can also help add meaning to your holiday.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. David Gutterman is a clinical psychologist at LeBauer Behavioral Medicine and a member of the Cone Health medical staff. He completed undergraduate studies at Tulane University and earned a Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Houston. Dr. Gutterman earned his Doctor of Philosophy in clinical psychology from Northwestern University.