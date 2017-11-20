Funeral held Monday for slain Winston-Salem man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Family, friends and loved ones will gather Monday to remember 20-year-old Leon Conrad Jr., who was shot and killed in Winston-Salem last week.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Richard Allen Lane Northwest on Nov. 13. Conrad was found inside a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck. He died at the scene.

Police say someone or several people fired multiple shots before driving off.

A second man, 20-year-old Rechard Sylvester Hall, was also shot. Police say he was hit in the shoulder area, brought to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and later released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.