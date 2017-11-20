Couple accused of assaulting mother, daughter over cold chicken plead guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple accused of punching a mother and daughter over cold chicken have pleaded guilty to the crime, according to WGCL-TV.

Video of the attack in Baxley, Georgia, went viral in mid-June.

Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha M. Smith ordered a meal at the Qwik Chick and immediately spoke up about its quality.

The stand's owner, Jeanette Norris, eventually refunded the couple's money but says that wasn't the end of it.

"She went berserk. They both lost it, him and her both, started cussing and beating on the window," Norris told WGCL.

Norris came outside to tell them police were on the way when the woman started punching and slapping her in the face. That's when Norris' 15-year-old daughter got out of their truck to help and was punched in the face by Nathaniel Smith.

The couple faces charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Superior Court Judge Robert Guy accepted the Smiths’ guilty pleas and will sentence them at a later date.