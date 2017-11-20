Cats, cats & more cats! Photos from downtown Greensboro’s new cat cafe

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina’s first cat cafe opened in downtown Greensboro two weeks ago and on Saturday, it was booked solid.

Crooked Tail Cat Café is located at 604 S. Elm St. in the spacer formerly Crawford’s Creations. They take walk-ins but so far, the weekends have been filled mostly with those who have already made a reservation. You can do that here.

At Crooked Tail, visitors can pay $10 to spend an hour in the Kitty Lounge where, as of Saturday, seven cats roam around chairs and sofas, a cat walk that wraps the room and in and out of myriad cat perches and toys.

The number of cats varies each week because Crooked Tail partners with local rescue organization Red Dog Farm to adopt out some of the cats. So far, “4 lives have been saved,” as the cafe’s chalkboard says.

Another board, back in the “Kitty Lounge,” (a coffee bar and kitty gift shop), explains the House Rules. Among them are no picking up the cats without permission. In addition, all guests must sanitize their hands.

