9-year-old boy who wanted cards for his last Christmas loses battle with cancer

PORTLAND, Maine — The 9-year-old Maine boy who wanted people to celebrate his last Christmas with him by sending cards has lost his battle with cancer.

Jacob Thompson was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma when he was five.

After Jacob was admitted to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital on October 11, doctors discovered that the neuroblastoma had spread to his head and was incurable. The family was told that he only had a month to live.

On Monday, Jacob’s family posted an update on the Jacob Thompson’s Journey page, announcing that the 9-year-old had passed away.

On Sunday, November 19th, 2017, at just 9 years old, Jacob passed away peacefully following his 4 year battle with neuroblastoma,” the post read, in part. “Each and every person who sent Jacob a Christmas card, a gift, a Facebook message or video, or a prayer made a difference in the final days of his life. You brought Jacob joy, and you brought us all optimism for the future. Thank you for taking the time, and taking an interest in our sweet boy’s journey. Sadly, there are many others like him that we hope you will continue to help.”