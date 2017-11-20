× 8 women say Charlie Rose sexually harassed them, according to Washington Post

Eight women have told The Washington Post that television host Charlie Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them.

The women were employees or aspired to work for Rose at the “Charlie Rose” show, according to the Post. The advances included lewd phone calls, walking around naked in front of them or groping them, the women said.

Three of the eight women spoke on the record.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” Rose said, in part, in a statement to the Post.

The alleged advances took place from the late 1990s to 2011, according to the Post.

You can read the full report by clicking here.