2 arrested after High Point bank robbery

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people were arrested after a bank robbery in High Point Monday morning, according to a news release.

Cory L. Jacobs, 29, Jamal M. Ezell, 43, were each charged with common law robbery. Jacobs was additionally charged with probation/parole violation.

The robbery was reported at the Wells Fargo at 1912 Westchester Drive at 9:28 a.m.

Based on witness descriptions, officers located the suspect vehicle in the 1500 block of West English Road and both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Jacobs and Ezell were placed in jail under a $500,000 secured bond each and are both scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8, 2018.