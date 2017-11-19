Car hits deer on Interstate 85 near Archdale, causes chain-reaction crash, nobody hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A vehicle hit a deer on Interstate 85 near Archdale on Sunday night, causing a chain-reaction crash, but nobody was hurt.

Crews were called to the scene of Interstate 85 northbound near Finch Farm Road shortly after 6 p.m., according to highway patrol.

An officer on the scene said a car hit a deer, then stopped and got hit by another vehicle. Four more cars rear-ended the vehicles in front of them, but nobody was injured.

Two lanes in the area were closed, but have since reopened.