Suspect sought after breaking and entering, theft at Rockingham County business

RUFFIN, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering and theft in Rockingham County.

The suspect broke into Ruffin Depot at 9597 Hwy. 29 Business shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Authorities have released surveillance video footage of the incident.

No other details were available. Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.