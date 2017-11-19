School buses across the state to be inspected after bus fires in Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – School districts across North Carolina are taking new steps to make sure students stay safe on school buses in reaction to two buses catching fire in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction sent a letter to North Carolina school systems instructing them to re-inspect those buses.

Transportation officials from across the state met Friday for a regularly scheduled meeting and talked about the new actions.

The causes of the fires are still under investigation, but it’s believed they both started in engine compartments.

During inspections, mechanics are checking the wiring in those engine compartments.

“We’re looking to make sure the wiring harnesses are still attached, and there’s no loose wiring anywhere that could be touching a part of the engine that would cause the wiring to ignite,” said Darrell Taylor, transportation director for Winston-Salem Forsyth County School.