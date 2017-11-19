Resilient weed that grew inside traffic cone in NC town gets Christmas makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A weed that grew inside a traffic cone across the street from a North Carolina fire department has gotten a mysterious Christmas makeover.

WBTV reported that the resilient “Cone Weed” in Huntersville has become something of an icon in the Charlotte-area town.

“It’s triumphed over the adversity that it’s faced and it’s become something beautiful,” resident Christine Lekovich said.

The weed sprouted up in the summer and made it into the fall. Somebody recently decorated the weed for Christmas.

A graphic designer even made T-shirts featuring the weed and all proceeds go to needy families, according to WBTV.

Visit the Cone Weed’s Facebook page for more details.