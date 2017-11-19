× Police investigate attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl at Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in southeast Charlotte, according to WSOC.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Briar Creek Road.

Officers said they were told that an 11-year-old girl was walking with her family at the Southern Christmas Show when a man approached her and tried to walk off with her.

The Southern Christmas Show started on Nov. 9 and it ends on Sunday.

The man is described as of Middle Eastern descent, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 150-170 pounds and was accompanied by a woman pushing a stroller.

