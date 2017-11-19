Police arrest ‘Hamburglar’ caught on video crawling through McDonald’s drive-thru window and stealing food, drinks, money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Md. – A woman who was called the “Hamburglar” after being caught on video squeezing through a drive-thru window to steal food has been arrested.

WBAL reported that Jessica Marie Cross, 27, of Springdale, Md., faces charges of burglary and theft after being arrested on Thursday morning.

The suspect was caught on video crawling through the drive-thru window of a McDonald’s restaurant in Columbia on Nov. 5.

Surveillance video shows the suspect crawling into the business and taking a crash and food.

Police said she was in the restaurant for about 35 minutes and also took cash and a purse.

The police were called after an employee found cash registers shaken up and a total of $1,400 missing.