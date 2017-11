Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The city of High Point is getting ready for the holidays.

On Sunday. The Guilford Merchant’s Association held its annual holiday parade.

If you were there, you probably saw some of the FOX8 family walking through the parade.

They walked down Main Street from Green Drive to Montlieu Avenue.

The High Point Parade has kicked off the holiday season every year since 1925.