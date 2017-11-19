FOX8 high school football scoreboard: Playoffs 2nd round

Gunshot fired at Winston-Salem police officers responding to home break-in

Posted 4:11 pm, November 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:13PM, November 19, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – At least one suspect fired a gunshot at Winston-Salem officers responding to a home break-in on Sunday, according to Winston-Salem Police Lt. Eric Montgomery.

Montgomery said police were called to the 2300 block of Ansonia Street shortly before 10 a.m. and officers encountered multiple suspects.

One suspect allegedly fired at least one gunshot at the officers while trying to enter another home during a foot chase.

No officers returned fire and no one was hit, that police are aware of, according to Montgomery.

No arrests have been made. Police did not say if anyone was at either home during the time of the incident or if anything was stolen.

No other details were immediately available.