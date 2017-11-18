Small group gathers to protest Confederate flag flying outside Montomery County volunteer fire department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, N.C. – A small group of people gathered in Troy to protest a Confederate flag flying outside a volunteer fire department in Montgomery County on Saturday.

The Committee for a Better Montgomery County held a rally to remove the Uwharrie Volunteer Fire Department’s Confederate flag at the county courthouse on Saturday morning.

“This is a vestige of bigotry slavery and racism,” said Ray Hudson, a member of the Committee for a Better Montgomery County.

The group was created to get the flag removed from the volunteer fire department.

The property belongs to the department, but the county provides them funds and trucks.

In a letter this week, commissioners threatened to take to some of that funding away unless this flag is taken down.

Commissioners also said they would remove the department’s name on their trucks and put in a decal that represents equality and freedom of speech.

Volunteer firefighters told FOX8 on Friday that they don’t expect to budge. They plan to meet by the end of the month to figure out what their response is going to be.