Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

Kaylee Abigail Utt was last seen at about 12 p.m. Friday, according to a police press release.

She was last seen at a neighbor’s house in the 150 block of Charlestowne Circle, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Utt has been described as a 13-year-old white female, standing 5’4” and weighing about 138 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information on Utt’s whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.