President Trump calls Hillary Clinton ‘biggest loser of all time’ in tweet on Saturday

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton the worst and biggest loser of all time in a Saturday morning tweet.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time,” Trump tweeted. “She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!”

Fox News reported that the Republican president was likely responding to a Mother Jones interview published Friday in which Clinton questioned last year’s election results, amid evidence that Russia tried to influence the race outcome. She called for an independent commission to investigate the matter.