Police looking for man accused of robbing Greensboro pizza restaurant

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a pizza restaurant in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Officers responded to the Palermo Pizza at 5700 West Friendly Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect has been described only as a tall male who entered the back door of the business and demanded money. Police did not say if he used a weapon.

He left through the back door with an undetermined amount of cash in an unknown direction, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.