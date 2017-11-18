× Police investigate after body found in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a body was found in Greensboro on Saturday afternoon, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Crews were called to East Market Street and South Murrow Boulevard shortly after 1:40 p.m., according to police.

Arriving officers found a victim who was determined to be dead. Police have not released the victim’s identity. The cause of death remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.