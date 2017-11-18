Orlando officer relieved of duty after crashing into toll plaza, starting fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO – A police officer in Florida has been relieved of his duty after he crashed into a toll plaza while off-duty.

WOFL reported that the officer crashed his personal truck, causing a fire Saturday morning on the East West Expressway in Orlando.

The pay lanes of the toll plaza were shut down because the truck was in flames and traffic was being divered to the E-Pass lanes, according to the station.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The officer’s name has not been released.

An internal investigation has been launched. No other details were available.